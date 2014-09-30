× Download: Are your snack attacks killing the traditional meal?

How people eat is changing.

Snacks are increasingly replacing meals, according to USA Today citing a study due out Monday.

The Nielsen Global Survey of Snacking found 45 percent of consumers use snacks as meal replacements, especially for breakfast.

The survey also found Americans snack differently than the rest of the world, choosing chips, chocolate and cheese.

However globally, most people snacked on chocolate, fruit and vegetables.