Disney sued by woman claiming 'Frozen' is based on her life

The Walt Disney Company has been hit with a massive lawsuit by a woman claiming the hit movie Frozen is about her life.

Isabella Tanikumi claims the movie is based on her 2010 autobiography called Living My Truth. The book outlines Tanikumi’s life growing up in the Andean mountains of Peru, according to E! News.

Tanikumi is suing Disney for $250 million, and is demanding a jury trial.

According to an E! News report, Frozen was said to be inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen.

Tanikumi’s three page Federal complaint highlights several examples that show parallels between her work and Frozen. The comparisons include everything from characters and their names, to the relationship between the main characters.

