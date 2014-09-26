Caught on video: Deli owner forced to floor at gunpoint during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Stacks Deli and Drive Thru in Mansfield.

Owner Chris Stackhouse was there when it happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said he was in the back office when a man came in with a gun and demanded he get on the ground. He complied, and that’s when the suspect went over to the cash register, took all the cash and then ran away.

It’s unclear if he got into a car.

Investigators were able to collect evidence at the scene, but Major Joe Masi said it will take a while to process.

In the meantime, they are reviewing surveillance video from the store. It shows the entire robbery.

“If you look at the video before and afterwards, there was plenty of traffic, but when he hit it, he hit it at a time when there were no witnesses,” said Masi.

He said they don`t believe the suspect`s been to the business before, and that`s mainly because of how he was acting: they say he appeared confused.

The suspect was wearing a white Aeropostale hooded sweatshirt, a dark Aeropostale hat, and dark jeans. He also had some sort of white bandana covering most of his face.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-774-5881.