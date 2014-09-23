Expert: Western Lake Erie algae winding down

TOLEDO, Ohio — An expert says the worst of the Lake Erie algae that contaminated Toledo’s water supply earlier this summer appears to be over.

Jeff Reutter, Ohio Sea Grant and Ohio State University Stone Laboratory director, says that although western Lake Erie will have algae floating through October, the odds of toxins becoming strong enough to affect the city’s water intake again are fading more every day.

Reutter, speaking Monday at an Ohio Farmers Union gathering in Toledo, says “we’re at a point now where the 2014 bloom is starting to wind down.”

Toledo was forced to issue a do-not-drink advisory for 400,000 people Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 after toxins from algae on the lake contaminated the water supply.