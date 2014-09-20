Bond set for suspect charged in early morning rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Bond has been set for the man charged in connection with the rape in a Cleveland neighborhood earlier this month.

James W. Daniel III was arraigned Saturday morning in a Cleveland Municipal courtroom on a rape charge.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Division of Police arrested Daniel III at a home on West 87th and Lake Avenue.

The assault happened on Sept. 2 around 5:41 a.m. as a woman was engaged in her morning exercise routine on Cleveland's west-side.

Lakewood detectives were investigating a similar incident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, on Warren Road between Franklin and Madison.

A woman returning home from work was robbed and then sexually assaulted by a man armed with a pistol.

During Thursday news conference, Cleveland police say they believe Daniel is a suspect in both attacks.

During Saturday's hearing, Daniel did not look at the cameras and kept his face turned.

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Anita Laster Mays set Daniel's bond at $750,000. He did not enter a plea during the hearing.

