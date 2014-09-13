Police search for suspect in credit card theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for a man suspected of taking a bag and multiple credit cards from a car in Cleveland earlier this month.

According to Cleveland police, it happened Sept. 7 at Searsdale and State.

The victim parked her car at the location, and when she came back, a bag containing multiple credit cards was missing. They were used at a local store, where the suspect in photos released by police Saturday tried charging $308.

The card was declined.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the 2nd District Detective Bureau.