Take a tour! $139M mansion now most expensive home on market in U.S.

A giant mansion in Florida was just put on the market — for $139 million.

It’s now the most expensive house on the market in the entire country, according to the Coldwell Banker Previews International blog.

The estate’s name is Le Palais Royal, and it’s located on Millionaires Mile near Fort Lauderdale. It was listed by William P.D. Pierce, a Coldwell Banker Previews International property specialist.

The home sits on a four-acre property, and it has a private dock and an underground garage with parking for more than 30 cars. Inside, there are 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and an IMAX Theater.

