It is a simple task, that can be frustrating when it is not done.

One British dad went to YouTube to explain to his teenagers how to replace a toilet paper roll.

Will Reid told Storyful he posted the video privately for his family for a laugh.

Reid said he told his kids he would post the video wider if they didn’t start being neater. He told Storyful, “They said to go ahead, as I wasn’t funny and no one would be interested.”

Watch his toilet-paper roll tutorial above.