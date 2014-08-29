‘Mighty Cardinals’ help kick off Friday Night Touchdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are small, but mighty.

It's become a tradition for the Mighty Shaw High School Cardinal Marching Band to help us kick off a new season of Friday Night Touchdown.

They performed outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum Friday morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton.

This year, the band has about 45 members.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson is a proud graduate of Shaw High School in East Cleveland. That why he, Kristi Capel and Stefani Schaefer all wore red and black.

Don't miss Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. right here on Fox 8 News.

CLICK HERE for a look at what to expect from some of the area’s best this season.

CLICK HERE for more Friday Night Touchdown coverage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video