No kidding!? Hello Kitty is not a cat

She looks like a cat; the word ‘kitty’ is even part of her name, but the toy that’s been popular for decades is not a cat.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Christine R. Yano, a professor and author, has spent years studying Hello Kitty and is studying objects that will be part of the Japanese American National Museum in LA this fall.

Yano told the LA Times several things that may surprise you, including that Hello Kitty is not a cat; she’s a little girl. Yano said she made the mistake of calling the toy a cat and was corrected by Sanrio, the toy’s producer. According to Yano, “She (Hello Kitty) has a twin sister. She’s a perpetual third-grader. She lives outside of London.”

*Click to read more*

Hello Kitty has had a busy year; earlier this month she was sent into space. *Watch the video below*