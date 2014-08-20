Ouch! Watch ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ fails

Posted 5:29 pm, August 20, 2014, by and , Updated at 05:42PM, August 20, 2014
Millions of dollars have been raised for charity through the viral Ice Bucket Challenge movement.

The challenge is simple. Participants dump a bucket of ice-cold water over their heads and post the video to social media, challenging three others to either do the same within 24 hours or make a donation to the ALS Association.

People have found endless ways to pull off their challenges — but they don’t always go off as planned.

Sometimes it’s the dumper’s fault; sometimes it’s the dumpee’s.

Watch a range of fails in the video player above.

 