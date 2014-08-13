Recipe Box: Grandma Sabol’s 5 (or more) Bean Side Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're sharing our favorite summer recipes! This one was created by Scott Sabol's mom.

Ingredients:

* 28 oz Baked Beans (w/maple syrup) - "Campbell's" - do not rinse this one

* 16 oz Butter Beans - "Bush's" - (drained & rinsed)

* 16 oz Black Beans - "Bush's" - (drained & rinsed)

* 16 oz Northern White Beans - "Bush's" - (drained & rinsed)

* 16 oz Kidney Beans - "Bush's"- (drained & rinsed)

(Or any other beans as *16 oz Cannelli" -add more- whatever beans one prefers)

* always drain and rinse

3 cloves of garlic chopped

1 medium to large onion chopped

Sweet Italian Sausage - bulk (to equal 3-4 sausage links-sometimes I buy them and squeeze the sausage out)

1/2 C dark brown sugar (I like dark vs light because dark has some molasses in it which adds great flavor)

1 C of ketchup

1/2 C bar-b-q sauce

1/2 -2 teas of (Hot) Cayenne Pepper (granular)

1 teas salt

Break up sausage into small pieces. Cook sausage in frying pan. (Sometimes it is difficult to cook sausage down into small pieces. If this happens, cook sausage then allow it to cool. Once cooled, with your hands, break up the sausage into small pieces.) Add onions and garlic, cook until onions wilt.

Transfer mixture to crock pot.

Add all the beans & stir gently so as not to smash beans

Add ketchup

Add Cayenne pepper

Add salt

Stir all ingredients

Cook on high for 2 hrs or low for approximately 4 hrs. I prefer to cook it on low to allow the seasonings to meld together.

You can add any other seasonings or adjust the current recipe to satisfy one's taste (hot vs medium, etc).