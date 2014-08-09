Caught on video: Cell phone business robbed of $4k in cell phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Cleveland area business is the target of thieves -- not once, but twice in recent weeks.

Ron Hanzel, owner of the Cellular Station on Turney Road in Garfield Heights, hopes store surveillance video will help catch the criminals that took thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

The video shows three men breaking into his store around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

"They threw a rock through the front window. The window didn't break, so they kicked the front door down. They came in and stole a bunch of phones. They let somebody in from the back, which helped them steal some phones," Hanzel said.

He said the robbers were in and out in less than a minute. They took nothing else -- except for as many cell phones that they could carry. Hanzel believes he lost $4,000 dollars’ worth in cell phones.

According to Hanzel, this is the second time in less than two weeks that this Cellular Station store has been robbed and in a similar way. On the early morning of July 24, the thieves broke a side window to get in.

“They took a rock and went through the side window. Came in and cleaned me out again. They took around $3,000 in phones that time," Hanzel added.

In the video, one of the suspects appears to have a tattoo on his upper right arm and is wearing a wrist brace. Hanzel believes another suspect with a mustache was at both robberies.

"We are in Garfield. This shouldn't happen to a small business guy who is just trying to make it," customer Diane DiVincenzo said.

Hanzel is trying not to be robbed a third time. From now on, he will take all the cell phones off the shelf and put them in a safe at night.

Anyone with information at the robberies at the cellular station is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police.