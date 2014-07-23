Download: Eight hours of sleep may not be optimal

Posted 7:07 am, July 23, 2014, by
We’ve long been told to get eight hours of sleep a night, but it turns out seven hours might be better.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed several sleep studies that aimed to define the perfect amount of sleep.

It quoted a doctor who said seven hours results in the lowest mortality and morbidity.

The general recommendation is seven to nine hours a night for healthy adults.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping to fund a panel to research and develop new recommendations.

