WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Precious Paws Animal Rescue is holding a fundraiser Saturday, July 19, with proceeds going to help animals.

A bowling banquet fundraiser with a Chinese auction will take place at Wickliffe Lanes, 30315 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20, and include three hours of bowling, plus shoes.

There will also be a spaghetti dinner, 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

All proceeds go to the rescue.

