Fox 8 Jukebox: Jenn Cristy

Piano pop rock is her speciality. Bloomington, Indiana based singer/songwriter Jenn Cristy filled the Fox 8 studio with her infectious soulful sound.

Music critics rave about Jenn's soulful voice and her ability to infuse a unique rock and roll style into her songs.

Jenn Cristy is in Northeast Ohio to perform at Ohio's largest FREE music festival this weekend. Painesville Party in the Park takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Painesville. Click here to see the music lineup.

Click here to learn more Jenn Cristy.