FOX 8 Recipe Box: Hibiscus Aqua Fresca & Coleslaw with Raisins & Peanuts

July 14, 2014
Recipes from Chef Klaus Tenbergen, Associate Dean of Tri-C's Hospitality Management Program

Hibiscus Aqua Fresca

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz dried Jamaica Hibiscus flowers (available at most hispanic grocery stores)
  • 3 cups boiling water
  • 6 cups drinking water
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1-2 cups ice (if you need to serve it immediately)

Instructions:

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil and pour over hibiscus flowers. Let the flowers soak in the water for about 20 minutes. Pour the liquid and flowers through a strainer into a large pitcher. Add in the sugar and stir for 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour in remaining water and taste for sweetness. Add more sugar or water if necessary.To serve immediately, only add in 5 cups of water and stir in the 1-2 cups of ice and stir until it is ice cold.

Coleslaw with Raisins & Peanuts

Ingredients:

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  •  Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salad

  • 6 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 3/4 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 3/4 cup grated carrots
  • 1 cup California golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped, toasted and salted peanuts
  •  Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 hard cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
Instructions:
Dressing

Combine the vinegar and sugar in a small mixing bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, celery seed and horseradish. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Be sure sugar is dissolved before serving.

Salad

Toss the cabbages, carrots, raisins and peanuts in a large mixing bowl with desired amount of dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange in a serving bowl and garnish with the chopped eggs and chives.

Note: Substitute 1 pound coleslaw mix for cabbages and carrots to make salad in a hurry.

 

 