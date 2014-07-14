FOX 8 Recipe Box: Hibiscus Aqua Fresca & Coleslaw with Raisins & Peanuts

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil and pour over hibiscus flowers. Let the flowers soak in the water for about 20 minutes. Pour the liquid and flowers through a strainer into a large pitcher. Add in the sugar and stir for 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour in remaining water and taste for sweetness. Add more sugar or water if necessary.To serve immediately, only add in 5 cups of water and stir in the 1-2 cups of ice and stir until it is ice cold.

Coleslaw with Raisins & Peanuts

Instructions:

Dressing

Combine the vinegar and sugar in a small mixing bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, celery seed and horseradish. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Be sure sugar is dissolved before serving.

Salad

Toss the cabbages, carrots, raisins and peanuts in a large mixing bowl with desired amount of dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange in a serving bowl and garnish with the chopped eggs and chives.

Note: Substitute 1 pound coleslaw mix for cabbages and carrots to make salad in a hurry.