Will ‘Buck Naked Band’ live up to its name on Fox 8 News?

Don't let the headline fool you.

The "Buck Naked Band" always keeps their clothes on when they perform.

At least they did on Fox 8 News in the Morning Friday.

The popular band, which won "Best Local Band" on the Fox 8 Hotlist in 2012 and 2013, is known for their lively renditions of popular country songs.

They better keep their clothes on. Three of the members of the band are Akron police officers.

They'll be performing tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on Whiskey Island.

