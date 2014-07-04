Sheriff: Drunk man says dog drove him to the store

Oconee County, GA (WGCL) — A man was arrested in Oconee County, Ga. Wednesday after he claimed his dog drove him to the store.

Oconee County Sheriff Sgt. Partain says he responded to a call about a dog locked in a car outside a grocery store in Watkins, Ga. The outside temperature registered at 99 degrees and the internal temperature of the car, which was measured with a handheld thermometer, was 123 degrees.

Partain said a can of gasoline in the vehicle reeked and described the smell as “stifling.”

The driver of the car, Wesley Mark Terrell, 60, told Partain that his dog drove him to the store to buy some corn. According to the sheriff, Terrell appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Partain arrested Terrell and charged him with Animal Cruelty and DUI.

Animal Control took custody of the dog.