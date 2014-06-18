Driver OK after car rolls several feet into trees

Posted 5:12 pm, June 18, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The driver of a car that flipped onto its top in the trees sustained only minor injuries Wednesday morning.

According to Streetsboro Police Department, the accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near state Route 303 and Jefferson.

When officials arrived, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. One vehicle flipped several feet into the trees on its top. The driver was wearing a seat belt and only sustained minor injuries, said police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.