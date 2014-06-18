Driver OK after car rolls several feet into trees

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The driver of a car that flipped onto its top in the trees sustained only minor injuries Wednesday morning.

According to Streetsboro Police Department, the accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near state Route 303 and Jefferson.

When officials arrived, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. One vehicle flipped several feet into the trees on its top. The driver was wearing a seat belt and only sustained minor injuries, said police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.