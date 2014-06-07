Boil alert issued in Medina neighborhood after water main break

MEDINA, Ohio — A precautionary boil alert has been issued for residents on several streets in Medina after a water main break.

According to a release from the city, the affected area includes residents living on Mallet Hill Court, Brandywine Drive to Willow Bend Drive, Brynmar Lane, Sugar House Lane, Alexandria Lane and Goldcrest south of Willow Bend Drive.

The properties should already have had a boil order placed on their front door. It will remain in effect until at least Sunday morning.

During the alert, residents are advised to boil tap water to be used for drinking at a rolling boil for one minute.

