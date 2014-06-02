Police called after someone sees ‘murder’ on Google Street View

LEITH, Edinburgh — Police were called and some mechanics are embarrassed after someone thought they saw a murder while using the Google Street View website.

According to Daily Mail, the user was browsing the website — which gives panoramic views of streets and roads — when they saw a man standing over a “lifeless victim.” The man also was seen holding an ax.

The user called police, who questioned workers at a car garage near where the “body” was seen.

It turns out, two of the garage’s workers had seen a Google camera car on their street last summer and quickly sprang into action, setting up the prank. One laid in the street, and one stood over him with the ax.

They’d forgotten all about the prank until police arrived to question them.

Police quickly realized it was all a joke, and no one was charged.

For much more on this story, click here.