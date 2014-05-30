OSU to create largest known database of cancer patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center is teaming with a cancer hospital in Florida to create what they say will be the largest known database of patients for research.

Officials at the Ohio State facility say the partnership with the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa will allow both to better develop ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the cancer centers will be able to research the tissue and clinical data of more than 100,000 patients who have agreed to donate their information.

The two centers are forming the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network.

The Moffitt Cancer Center, like Ohio State, is one of 41 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.