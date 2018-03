Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOWCHILLA, Ca. (CNN) -- A train slamming into a semi truck in California over the weekend was captured on video.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said the train was carrying military equipment when it barreled into the truck in Chowchilla Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

The witness who shot the video said the truck appeared to be stuck and the driver had already exited the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.