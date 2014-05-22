Mayor on CLE in Final Four to Host RNC: ‘We Can Take This All the Way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland has made the final round of cities that could host the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Cleveland was being considered along with Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City and Las Vegas.

Thursday, the RNC site selection committee announced that Cleveland, Dallas, Denver and Kansas City will advance and receive official site visits as part of the next phase of the process.

Cincinnati and Las Vegas withdrew their bids earlier in the day Thursday.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said that this announcement was a great one; he said, "We believe we can take this all the way."

Governor John Kasich tweeted his congratulations to Cleveland.

Congrats to Cleveland on being named a finalist for the RNC convention! Well deserved! #gopconvention #RNC2016 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 22, 2014

Following Thursday's announcement, site selection committee chairwoman Enid Mickelsen issued the following statement:

“Today the committee determined that Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Kansas City will receive official visits from the full RNC site selection delegation. All cities excelled in nearly every aspect of their bids and presentation this year, but these four cities stood out from the field from the start of this process and deserve a deeper look by the full committee...I applaud the effort and commitment shown by all cities involved, and I thank all parties for their dedication to this endeavor. The 2016 convention will provide a unique opportunity to showcase our Party as well as the host city itself, and I’m confident we will choose the best possible setting to nominate our next Republican president.”

Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald also issued the following statement:

"Today's announcement offers further proof of the enormous progress we have made here in Cleveland and across all of Northeast Ohio. There is no doubt that our city's renaissance is fully underway, and I thank Mayor Jackson and the members of our respective councils for supporting this effort. I look forward to offering my full support to the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee as we continue preparations for the next steps in this process, beginning with a visit from the full site selection committee."

Cleveland will get a site visit from the entire RNC delegation sometime in June.

The full RNC governing body will vote on the final convention city in late summer or early fall.

CLICK for more coverage on the Republican National Convention.

Cleveland is also in the running to host 2016's Democratic National Convention.