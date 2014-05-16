× WATCH: Drones Capture Local Golf Course Under Water

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — After this week’s heavy rains, the Big Met Golf Course looked more like wetlands.

Cleveland Aerial Media sent drones up in to the air to catch video of the flooding on the course — most of the property was completely underwater Monday.

According to golf course officials, at the height of the flooding, 12 of 18 holes were covered in water. The water came over a levy around the golf course from the nearby river.

Luckily, the course didn’t sustain much damage. There is some mud and silt left behind, and sticks and debris are being picked up by workers.

The floodwaters have receded for the most part, although there are still pockets of flooding on the course.

The golf course will open again Saturday morning, according to course officials.