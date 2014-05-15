× Change at Indians’ Games: Security Check Before ‘Play Ball’

CLEVELAND–If you are heading to Progressive Field, get ready for change.

Major League Baseball wants to standardize security practices across the league and that’s where metal detectors come into play.

The Indians will gradually install walk-through detectors at all gates.

Right now, they’ll be at Gate D, behind home plate; that’s the first installment. Later, detectors will be installed at Gates A and C to comply with MLB’s mandate.

Fans will have to remove cell phones and metal objects before walking through it. Those who choose not to go through, have the option of being manually checked with a hand-held detector.