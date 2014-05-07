Mad Tex Salsa

Posted 1:57 pm, May 7, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Compliments of: Jim Vecchio, Mad Tex

www.madtex.net

www.taqueriajunction.com

 

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 medium – large tomatoes. Char on grill, flat top or even in a skillet then cut into quarters to blend (you can also use a whole peeled can of tomatoes if you like)
  • 2 jalapenos – take stem off and cut in half long ways (de-seed if you like less heat)
  • 1-2 dried chile arbol or any dried hot pepper – take stem off (de-seed if you like less heat)
  • ½ bunch of fresh cilantro
  • 1 small Spanish white onion – start with a half first and cut into petal size strips
  • Tsp to tbsp. of granulated garlic
  • Tbsp. kosher salt (add more if needed)

 

Blend everything together. Makes up to 8 quarts

 