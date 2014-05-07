This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Mad Tex Salsa Compliments of: Jim Vecchio, Mad Tex www.madtex.net www.taqueriajunction.com Ingredients: 6-8 medium – large tomatoes. Char on grill, flat top or even in a skillet then cut into quarters to blend (you can also use a whole peeled can of tomatoes if you like)

2 jalapenos – take stem off and cut in half long ways (de-seed if you like less heat)

1-2 dried chile arbol or any dried hot pepper – take stem off (de-seed if you like less heat)

½ bunch of fresh cilantro

1 small Spanish white onion – start with a half first and cut into petal size strips

Tsp to tbsp. of granulated garlic

Tbsp. kosher salt (add more if needed) Blend everything together. Makes up to 8 quarts

