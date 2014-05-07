Mad Tex Salsa
Compliments of: Jim Vecchio, Mad Tex
Ingredients:
- 6-8 medium – large tomatoes. Char on grill, flat top or even in a skillet then cut into quarters to blend (you can also use a whole peeled can of tomatoes if you like)
- 2 jalapenos – take stem off and cut in half long ways (de-seed if you like less heat)
- 1-2 dried chile arbol or any dried hot pepper – take stem off (de-seed if you like less heat)
- ½ bunch of fresh cilantro
- 1 small Spanish white onion – start with a half first and cut into petal size strips
- Tsp to tbsp. of granulated garlic
- Tbsp. kosher salt (add more if needed)
Blend everything together. Makes up to 8 quarts