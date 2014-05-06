‘Never Give Up Hope’: DeJesus, Berry Speak at Hope Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were honored tonight at the annual Hope Awards in Washington, D.C. for their courage and resilience surviving over ten years in captivity.

Both women had the same message: never give up hope.

Tonight's ceremony marked the first time that the two have been seen since Governor Kasich's State of the State address in February and the first time they gave a public statement since the one they released in July.

It was exactly one year ago when Amanda, Gina and Michelle Knight were rescued from Ariel Castro's home.

Amanda and Gina were honored by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who host the Hope Awards at the Ritz Carlton in Washington D.C.

Michelle Knight was not at tonight's ceremony.

John Ryan, president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said they'd been working on Amanda and Gina's case for ten years and weren't working on Michelle Knight's case.

He said an award will be given to Michelle at a later time.

Before tonight's ceremony, Amanda and Gina had lunch with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and also toured Washington, D.C. this afternoon.

