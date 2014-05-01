Name of Firefighter Killed in Accident Released

CLEVELAND — A 32-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire was killed in an accident while he was off-duty Thursday morning.

Police said Theodore Wright Jr. lost control of his pickup truck and hit a pole while traveling westbound on Claasen Avenue near East 71st Street around 3 a.m.

His vehicle overturned and he passed away at the scene.

Wright, 58, of North Royalton, leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was last assigned to Station No. 43.

The accident remained under investigation.