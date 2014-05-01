Name of Firefighter Killed in Accident Released
CLEVELAND — A 32-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire was killed in an accident while he was off-duty Thursday morning.
Police said Theodore Wright Jr. lost control of his pickup truck and hit a pole while traveling westbound on Claasen Avenue near East 71st Street around 3 a.m.
His vehicle overturned and he passed away at the scene.
Wright, 58, of North Royalton, leaves behind a wife and three children.
He was last assigned to Station No. 43.
The accident remained under investigation.