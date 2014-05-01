Garfield Heights Middle School is a ‘Cool School!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garfield Heights - Bulldog pride is showing at Garfield Heights Middle School after being named this week’s Fox 8 Cool School. The mission is to prepare these sixth, seventh and eighth graders to meet high academic expectations and to become responsible citizens.

It begins by following the three school rules: to be safe, to be responsible and to be respectful.

Here, there is a teaming approach to teaching. It allows students at a big school to learn in small groups. "We feel as teachers that it's also promoting a family atmosphere. We feel that the kids on our team are our kids and we take pride in teaching them and getting them ready for a high school atmosphere," math teacher Stacey Schroeder explained.

Many GHMS students are in enrichment programs. In a math class, they created their own start up business. And, some students combine math and science skills to build robots that are programmed to work. “So as long as you have the computer plugged into it, you could push the arrow button and the space to make it move and do different things," sixth grader Shawn Lukat said.

GHMS has an "audition only" choir that is limited to fifty spots per grade. "I really like choir because I get to express myself musically and you can make good friends doing it. When you do it for three years, you get to learn how to read music and it also prepares you for doing Music Express, if that's what you want to go and do when you're in high school," eighth grader Arianna Bryant said.

Many students say Garfield Heights Middle is a “Cool School” because of the fun learning environment.

"The teachers, they're really welcoming. If you don't know something, they're like hands on. So they teach better and they make everything really fun and easy to learn,” student Jasmine Trowbridge added.

