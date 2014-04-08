× April 8, 2014

Cooking Walleye

It’s dinner fresh from Lake Erie! David was in the kitchen with Captain Tony Muscioni from Air One Airboats making fried walleye!

www.air1airboats.com

Indigo Perfumery

Lots of shops are opening up in Lakewood – and among them is a very cool boutique that will change the way you buy perfume! Natalie went inside Indigo Perfumery on Detroit Avenue to learn more!

Indigo Perfumery is giving college students a chance to win $500! It’s all part of a student art competition! They are challenging students to create a piece of fine art inspired by different fragrances. Students can visit Indigo to experience all their perfumes and then choose one that will inspire their work of art. The application deadline is April 11th, 2014! Visit their website for more details!

www.facebook.com/IndigoPerfumery

www.indigoperfumery.com

Dr. Marc

Should you worry about your child’s cholesterol numbers? Hard to believe, but 1 in every 3 children who has been tested has borderline or high cholesterol. Dr. Marc was here with advice and also took time to answer some viewer questions!

Don’t miss Dr. Marc’s special, “Eat Your Way to Better Health” this Thursday on Fox 8 at 7:30pm!

One Tank Trips

We hit the road with Neil Zurcher for a Spring One Tank Trip! Neil took us to Bluestone Perennials in Madison. He also took us to Romans IV – a local restaurant serving the best chicken wings around! Check out our video clip.

www.bluestoneperennials.com

Canary Travel

Not up for driving? How about cruising? Kathy Killen from Royal Caribbean was here with the Canary Travel Deal of the Week!

Book by April 15, 2014 to get the $100 On-Board Credit and the Cruise Tour coupon booklet for ANY Alaska Cruise Tour!

www.canarytravel.com

Mellow Yellow Spring Accessories

An easy way to update your look for Spring is with accessories! Laura Buhlman from Mellow Yellow was here with some of this season’s must-haves!

Mellow Yellow is located in Beachwood Mall!

www.mellowyellowstyle.com

Trending Now: Bold Lips

Another hot Spring trend? Bold lips! Our Rachel Stephens went inside Salon Rootz in Medina to see how it’s done!

www.salonrootz.com

Market District

We started preparing for Easter! With the help of Chef Tim and Market District – Easter dinner is easy!

Be sure to visit the contest page on http://www.fox8.com! You can register to win a $50 gift card to Market District!

Click here for Chef Tim’s Recipes.

www.marketdistrict.com