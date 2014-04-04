PETA Wants to Open Restaurant in Former Dahmer Home

Posted 12:56 pm, April 4, 2014, by , Updated at 07:34PM, April 5, 2014
BATH TWP., Ohio -- PETA says it wants to buy the childhood home of Jeffrey Dahmer and open up a vegan restaurant on the site.

The home is located along West Bath Road and was recently put back on the market. The asking price is $295,000.

According to a release from PETA, the organization sent a letter of inquiry to the real estate agent handling the property to express the group's interest.

PETA said it would name the restaurant "Eat for Life: Home Cooking."

PETA said the restaurant would give them a way to draw attention to violence not only against humans, but also animals.