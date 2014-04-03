Bill Clinton “Wouldn’t be Surprised” by an Alien Visit

(CNN) — It has been a question plaguing man for ages: Are we alone in the universe?

If you ask former President Bill Clinton, he would tell you that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if we were visited by extraterrestrials someday. At least that’s what he said on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show Wednesday.

“In the last two years, more than 20 planets have been identified outside our solar system that seem to be far enough away from their suns and dense enough that they might be able to support some form of life,” he said.

The 42nd President would rather see E.T. make a visit than the aliens from the sci-fi movie “Independence Day,” but he says there may be an upside from the latter.

“It may be the only way to unite us in this incredibly divided world of ours. If they’re out there, we better think of how all the differences among people on Earth would seem small if we felt threatened by a space invader,” Clinton said.

Kimmel broached the topic by sharing with the former President that if he became president, the first item on his to-do list would be to demand to see all the classified files on UFOs.

It may not have been the former President’s first act, but he did say that after the summer blockbuster came out, it did get him to put in requests about the often-questioned Area 51.

“There was a great sci-fi movie where there was an alien kept deep under the ground. First I had people go look at the records on Area 51 to make sure there was no alien down there.” Clinton said. “A lot of our stealth technology is made there. We know that now, but there are no aliens there.”

Don’t worry. Clinton shared that if he had found any aliens there, he would have told us.