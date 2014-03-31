Brothers Behind ‘Captain America’ Talk Big Debut

Remember all those traffic tie-ups last summer because of the making of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
Now, comes the payoff.
The movie premieres everywhere this Friday.
Watch Gabe Spiegel's report as the Russo brothers stop in Cleveland to talk about the film.
3 comments
AKA John Galt
Reblogged this on U.S. Constitutional Free Press.
Cereal Killer
Do not forget about the traffic jams, the long drives to work.
The move is not opening in Cleveland and Cleveland is not getting ANYTHING out of this besides a small contribution and a kickback for the Mayor.
maybe some recognition down here in the credits.
John Horton
No way! The traffic was horrible. They put an entire city out for what reason? Film that bs somewhere else. We don’t care if Cleveland is mentioned in the credits…
Comments are closed.