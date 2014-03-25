× My Town: Cleveland APL ‘Affordable Cat Act’ Extended

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is extending its campaign to get more felines adopted into homes in northeast Ohio.

The new participation dates for the “Affordable Cat Act” extension are Friday, March 28 through Monday, March 31.

Through the program, adoptees will receive a cat that has been spayed or neutered, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations and has been tested for FeLV and FIV. Each animal will also go home with a free collar, personalized ID tag, microchip identification and 45 days of free ShelterCare pet health insurance.

During Affordable Cat Act, all adoption fees will be reduced to $10 for adult cats and $30 for kittens less than 5 months old. Regular fees are $45 for cats and $95 for kittens.

For more information about adopting a cat during Affordable Cat Act, click here.