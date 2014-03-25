× March 25, 2014

Hollywood and Dine

David talked to Andy Garcia, one of the stars of the new film “Rio 2.” As a result, David made us all a delicious Cuban dish!

Click here for his Cuban Comfort Food Recipe!

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc shed some light on obesity rates among children. Everything from activities, to portion control can help this epidemic.

Rain Gear

Goodbye snow…hello rain! This year, the April showers are also bringing some adorable fashions that will keep you dry. Danielle Mason from Dress Barn joined us with her top picks!

www.dressbarn.com

One Tank Trips

Neil Zurcher was in studio with a One Tank Trip to Urbana, Ohio! He visited a fish farm, an aviation museum and The Airport Cafe! Check out our video clip.

The Champaign Aviation Museum is hosting a gala! It’s all happening Saturday, April 26th starting at 5:30p. There’s even a B-25 Flyover at 6:15p with dinner happening at 7p.

www.fwfarms.com

www.champaignaviationmuseum.org

www.urbanaohio.com

Fish Tacos

Forget the frozen fish sticks! Brian Bailey from Baja Pizzafish was here with a much better idea for a lenten dinner. He made delicious fish tacos!

www.bajapizzafish.com

Ohio City Dog Haven

Pets are part of the family and we always want the best for them. Stephen Szelpal, Owner of Ohio City Dog Haven, says that means buying local! Check out our video clip for all of their unique and locally made dog products!

www.facebook.com/OCDogHaven

Cibreo

You can get a taste of Tuscany right here in Cleveland! We checked out Cibreo in the heart of Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. They are serving up authentic Italian lunches and dinners using fresh, local ingredients.

www.cibreocleveland.com

AAA

This Winter has been tough on everything, including your car! Here with tips on how to help your car with the aftermath of this season, was Cliff Schnear from AAA.

www.AAA.com