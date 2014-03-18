× Bourbon Glazed Skirt Steak Sandwich

Compliments of: Aaron McCargo Jr., “Big Daddy’s House”

Bourbon Glaze

Ingredients:

¼ cup diced shallots

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold diced

1 cup bourbon

¼ cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon black pepper

Preparation:

In small sauce pan on medium-high heat brown shallots in 1 tablespoon butter. Reduce heat to low, remove pan from heat, add bourbon and place sauce pan back on heat. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until reduced slightly, by about one-third. Add brown sugar, mustard and black pepper and stir until bubbly. Turn off heat and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons cold cubed butter, stirring constantly until well incorporated.

Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons grape seed oil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 pounds beef skirt steak

Preparation:

Mix first 5 ingredients in gallon-size storage bag, add steaks and shake well. Allow steaks to rest in bag at room temperature for 30-45 minutes. Remove steaks from bag, grill for 15-20 minutes each side, then remove and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with a drizzle of sauce or leave whole and brush with glaze and put in pre-heated broiler for 4-6 minutes or until desired look.

Add sliced bourbon glazed flank steak to a toasted baguette roll with gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms for a different look and great-tasting steak sandwich.

** Here are also tips to reduce sodium when you cook at home:

Use lemon juice or vinegar – These acidic liquids enhance flavors and give tartness to foods without adding calories or salt.

Try kosher salt – If you must use salt, coarse-grained kosher salt contains about 16 percent less sodium per teaspoon than regular table salt.

Deglaze the skillet – Use the low-sodium flavor left in your skillet after cooking meats to make sauces.

Reserve pot liquid – Save the juice from steaming vegetables to make a flavorful low-sodium sauce.

Mix your own – It takes a few more steps to make bread and cakes from scratch, but you can use less sodium and phosphorus than boxed mixes.

Avoid commercial baking powder – For low-phosphorus quick breads, substitute ½ teaspoon of baking soda and 3 teaspoons lemon juice for every teaspoon of baking powder called for.

Use real cheese – As a general rule, always choose fresh instead of processed foods. Processed cheese such as Velveeta or American is high in sodium and phosphorus. Healthier options (in limited quantities) include Brie, cream cheese, and low-fat cottage cheese.

Rinse canned foods – Rinse canned vegetables and meats in a strainer to remove some salt.

Go lean – Choose lean cuts of meats such as sirloin, top round and bottom round for stews or roasting. They’re less fatty and can cost less than fillets, rib-eyes or New York strip steaks.