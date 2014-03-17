FOX 8 Recipe Box: Fightin’ Irish Balls

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Recipe from Bob Sferra, Owner of Culinary Occasions Fightin' Irish Balls (Makes about 2-2 ½ dozen, 1 ½ inch meatballs) Instructions: 1 ½ lbs. cooked corned beef, finely chopped

½ lb. ground pork

2 cups mashed potatoes, at room temperature

1 cup sauerkraut, finely chopped

2 eggs

½ cup bread crumbs

2 Tablespoons Whole Grain or Dijon Mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425º In a large work bowl, combine the corned beef, ground pork, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, eggs, bread crumbs, mustard, salt and pepper. Mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated. Roll the mixture into round, golf ball-size meatballs (about 1 ½ inch round) making sure to pack the meat firmly. Place the prepared meatballs onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in the refrigerator ½ hour until firm and easy to pick up. Prepare a 9 x 13” baking dish with the 2 Tablespoons of olive oil and use your hand to evenly coat the surface. Transfer the meatballs to the prepared baking dish, being careful to line them up snugly. The meatballs should be touching one another. Roast for 20 minutes, or until the meatballs are firm and cooked through. A meat thermometer inserted in the center should read 165º. Allow the meatballs to cool for 5 minutes in the baking dish before serving with prepared mustard or mustard cream sauce. Filed in: Morning Show, Recipe Box Topics: fox 8 recipe box Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

