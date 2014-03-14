St. Patrick’s Day Security Changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade turns 147 this year.

It will be a celebration of all things Irish Monday.

"We are stepping off at 18th and Superior at 1:04 p.m. this year," said Jim Kilbane, executive director of the parade.

From there, the parade route heads down Superior to East Roadway.

Then it will turn northwest for one block before turning on Rockwell Avenue.

The parade ends at Rockwell and East 6th.

Organizers estimate around 300,000 people will come downtown for the parade.

"We are working with our federal partners, state partners, and local partners to ensure that we have a layered security plan," said Commander Harold Patel, with the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say the plan includes downtown surveillance cameras, traffic control, skywatch, and monitoring social media using the hashtag #CLEStPats.

"We discourage people from bringing backpacks down here especially if they are not see-through. But along with that, we can't do a total prohibition. If you see something, please let someone know," said Patel.

Something else new this year is that Tower City will close early.

Tower City will close at 2 p.m. with limited access inside to and from the RTA.

The restaurants and cinema that have outside entrances will remain open.

"We have our $5 a day pass. It is easy and much cheaper than a ride to jail," said Mary Shaffer, with the RTA.

And while police will be out in full force, keeping everything under control, parade organizers ask that people also keep themselves under control if they plan on drinking.

"We start this in September and we don't put it to bed until May. We work very hard on this to make sure we do a good job and that we make Cleveland proud," said Kilbane.

This year's theme is Irish Entertainers of Stage and Screen.

About 150 units will participate in the parade, which is expected to last about two hours.

This year's Grand Marshal is Andrew Dever, the Irish Mother of the Year is Bridie Joyce, and the parade co-chairs are John O'Brien Jr. and Mark Owens.

