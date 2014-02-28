Cause of Death Released for Philip Seymour Hoffman
(CNN) — Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was found dead February 2 on the bathroom floor of his New York apartment with a syringe in his left arm, died of acute mixed drug intoxication, including heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamine, the New York medical examiner’s office said Friday.
The manner of death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.
Police found nearly 50 envelopes of what they believe was heroin in the actor’s Manhattan apartment, two law enforcement sources familiar with the inquiry said.
Used syringes, prescription drugs and empty bags that authorities suspect were used to hold heroin also were found in the apartment where Hoffman, 46, was found dead, sources said.
He was expected to pick up his children that day but didn’t show up, the official said. Playwright David Katz and another person went to the apartment and found him dead, the official said.
Police officers found him in a T-shirt and shorts with his eyeglasses still on his head.
Police also found several empty bags branded “Ace of Hearts” — a street name for heroin — in the apartment, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.
Also in the apartment were close to 50 envelopes, branded “Ace of Spades,” containing what is believed to be heroin, the two sources said.
jason
If you going to play your going to pay and for him he paid for it with his life, another looser not useing . I don’t feel bad for him.
Crystal Locke
He was going to pick up his kids!!
Wow
I really hope no addictions come knocking on you and one of your family member’s door. You’re not immune to falling victim to this; no one is. No one on this Earth is perfect………………..not even YOU!
Ben A
you’re*…. you’re*…. loser*…. using*. You don’t seem like much of a winner either. Get an education before you start insulting other people, chump.
Meredith Evans Roe
And he was going to get his children after taking all that….WONDEFUL! I am sorry his children ahve lost thier father, it is a shmae that people have to resort to this kind of life style. I will be praying for the family
Thomas Moore
Learn English?
ziggy
This junkie baby-daddy has gotten far more publicity than he deserves.
Carl Adam Carter
yes, that junkie baby daddy who was the most esteemed living actor, you fucking dunce.
Michelle
Ah mankind. I believe there is still hope until I read blog comments. We, as a whole species, lack compassion for each other. I was married to an addict. Not an easy road to travel. Even I became bitter & I’ll tempered, eventually gave up & left the situation behind. So much animosity! But I still feel so much love & compassion for the families in these situations. They are the victims… And closure is a difficult thing to grab. Especially when the children & close family members read some of the negative & just plain heartless comments that follow a death like this. Much love and understanding… Especially to his kids. I’m sure they loved their daddy, no matter what, and may the cycle go UNREPEATED. Shalom
Fred Richards
Some people will just never understand ,you really think he wanted to to be where he was? Something was terrible wrong. Been there done that don’t want to go back . He is at peace now.
Carie
Addiction is a very powerful disease, more people are so ignorant to this fact. Sure, we can get treatment, go through counseling and remain abstinent for years….and then something triggers a relapse. It’s very unfortunate, but it’s the ugly truth. A vicious circle, that can effect anyone regardless of age, race, class or occupation. I’m sorry Mr.Hoffman, for the suffering your family and you have endured. RIP
ann
HOW CAN THEY RULE IT AS A ACCIDENT WHEN, HE HAD SO MANY DRUGS IN HIM? I SURE HOPE HE HAD A TALK WITH THE LORD BEFORE HE DIED!
ElusiveFacts (@ElusiveFacts)
One less druggie to worry about. Millions more to go!
