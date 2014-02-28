Cause of Death Released for Philip Seymour Hoffman

(CNN) — Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was found dead February 2 on the bathroom floor of his New York apartment with a syringe in his left arm, died of acute mixed drug intoxication, including heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamine, the New York medical examiner’s office said Friday.

The manner of death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police found nearly 50 envelopes of what they believe was heroin in the actor’s Manhattan apartment, two law enforcement sources familiar with the inquiry said.

Used syringes, prescription drugs and empty bags that authorities suspect were used to hold heroin also were found in the apartment where Hoffman, 46, was found dead, sources said.

He was expected to pick up his children that day but didn’t show up, the official said. Playwright David Katz and another person went to the apartment and found him dead, the official said.

Police officers found him in a T-shirt and shorts with his eyeglasses still on his head.

Police also found several empty bags branded “Ace of Hearts” — a street name for heroin — in the apartment, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Also in the apartment were close to 50 envelopes, branded “Ace of Spades,” containing what is believed to be heroin, the two sources said.

