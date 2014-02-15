× Police: Man Runs to Rec Center for Help After Being Shot

CLEVELAND – Police are investigating after a man said he was shot by a stranger on Friday.

The 33-year-old victim told police he was confronted by a man on E. 43rd and Quincy Ave. around 2:45 p.m. The man was then shot in the leg by the stranger. The victim was able to run to the Lonnie Burton Recreation Center where he called for police.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, according to police.