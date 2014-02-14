Winter Storm Fallout: Flight Delays, Cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--There were cancellations across the board at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday.

"I was supposed to have a 12 o'clock flight, then it was delayed. Then I found out it was turned around and canceled. So, then then I had to buy another flight on another airline," said Diallo Johnson, of Cleveland.

Some passengers were seeing red, literally.

"I'm aggravated, very aggravated," said Johnson.

**CLICK to check on flight delays and cancellations.

Passengers were not feeling the love towards the weather on this Valentine's day.

"I came in from Turkey, got to JFK Airport, and then my flight was canceled. So I decided to drive to Cleveland from there. There was no other way to get back for Valentine's Day," said Matthew Berger, of Tallmadge.

Berger is a newlywed who promised his wife he would be home in time for Valentine's Day.

"I promised her. I made a reservation for dinner. The soonest I would have been able to get out of New York was tomorrow," said Berger.

Most of the cancellations and delays are due to a massive ice storm on the East Coast.

A majority of the cancellations are to Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

"I'm delayed taking off here today. And that's because the plane before me was delayed and that caused my delay," said Patrick Lynch of Lakewood.

Some weather experts consider this the worst ice storm in 10 years.

"Yesterday, everything was closed down at Logan Airport. There was no way of getting home, you just had to hunker down and wait," said Mark Hooper of Hudson.