Missing: James Ols
CLEVELAND — FOX 8 has launched a new project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.
Today we feature James Ols.
The 54-year-old went missing in Cleveland near West 85th Street on January 10, 2014.
James is 5’9” with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.
*For more information on Fox 8′s Missing Person Project CLICK HERE*
*If you would like to have someone featured in our segments HERE’S HOW FOX 8 CAN HELP*
1 Comment
Brittius
Reblogged this on Brittius.com.
Comments are closed.