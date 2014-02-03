Missing: James Ols

Posted 4:30 am, February 3, 2014, by , Updated at 02:42PM, February 2, 2014
CLEVELAND — FOX 8 has launched a new project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature James Ols.

The 54-year-old went missing in Cleveland near West 85th Street on January 10, 2014.

James is 5’9” with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

