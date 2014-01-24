Some Schools Remain Open Despite Cold Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Even with Grace Alven’s dad giving her a ride to school in a warm car, she said, “"It's just so cold that my nose is just frozen."

But despite single digit temperatures, it was business as usual within the Lakewood School District Friday.

But should schools be open when the thermometer says zero?

Reaction from some parents were mixed.

"They missed some days last week because of the weather. You can only miss so many days. We don't live far. It's fine, “ said Joe Alven.

Teri Coons had a different response.

I think it's kind of ridiculous if all the other schools are gonna close, I don't understand why Lakewood can't," said Coons.

Lakewood school leaders declined FOX 8’s request for comment, but in nearby Bay Village, Superintendent Clinton Keener said there are a number of factors that go into making the touch decision to stay open or to close.

"We consider the temperature, the wind, snowfall, visibility, everything we can and looking at the forecast, this morning we were a little alarmed because it was colder early in the morning than the forecast," said Keener.

Districts also check to make sure buses are operating properly and that city roads are clear.

For some parents, schools staying open is simply a matter of necessity.

"I'm a single parent and I don't really have anyone to watch him while I'm at work and what not," said Keith Harris, of Lakewood. "If they weren't open, I don't know what I would do."