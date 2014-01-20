5-Year-Old Shot and Killed Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police are investigating a shooting on Cleveland's west side that left a 5-year-old girl dead and put her 33-year-old mother in the hospital.

It happened Sunday around 11:15 p.m in the 12800 block of Crossburn Avenue.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office says the 5-year-old is Jermani Brooks.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the victims were sitting inside an SUV when a man drove up, got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots. Both mother and daughter were hit in the head.

The man then left in a green SUV.

The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where Jermani died. The woman was being treated.

The suspect's vehicle was ditched in the 12000 block of Kirton Avenue, about a mile away from the scene. The investigation then led officers to the 3500 block of Riverside Avenue.

A SWAT unit and negotiation team checked out that area but the house they were watching turned out to be empty.

The shooter is still out there. Police have not released his name or a description.

The motive is under investigation.

