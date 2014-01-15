× Southwest General Warns Patients About Privacy Breach

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH – A binder filled with patient information has gone missing from Southwest General Health Center.

The health center said the binder disappeared on December 5, 2013. It contained patient information related to births from April through October of 2013. It had patients’ names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, and clinical information related to the births. Southwest General said no financial information, social security numbers or medical records were involved.

Southwest General said it worked to find the binder but came up empty handed.

While the hospital does not believe any of the information inside the binder has been used, it is sending out letters to affected patients.