× Steubenville Principal Receives Community Service in Rape Case

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – A Steubenville principal has been given community service instead of a conviction for her failure to report child abuse on charges related to a 2012 teen rape case.

The agreement for Lynnette Gorman, 40, the principal at West Elementary, was decided in Steubenville Municipal Court Wednesday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the resolution is in the best interests of the Streubenville community to heal and move forward.

“The interests of the community are served by having the principal acknowledge that she should have done things differently. And, she acknowledges how very important it is to report child abuse and neglect. This will make a difference in the future. The reality is that because the charge was a fourth degree misdemeanor, and she has no prior record, had this case gone to trial, the most that could possibly come out of this is that she would have been sentenced to a short amount of jail time, with no acknowledgement that she did things wrong and no ability to move forward,” said DeWine in a press release.

Misdemeanor charges against Gorman will be dismissed on June 1, 2014 if she performs 40 hours of community service at a rape crisis center, speaks to other teachers about the importance of reporting child abuse, and encourages the school board to have a speaker from the Ohio Alliance Against Sexual Violence to come to Steubenville high and middle school in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Click for more coverage on the Steubenville rape case.