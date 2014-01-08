× Download: Ice Cream Truck To Replace Music with Tweet

A Swedish town has opted to receive a text message when the ice cream man enters their neighborhood, instead of playing loud music to attract customers, according to myphillyfox.com.

People in the city filed an official complaint against the ice cream truck driver due to an increase in the music volume level during the winter months. The driver of the truck said he had increased his volume to attract more kids.

The ice cream truck owner said he will now notify residents that he is in the neighborhood via text message instead of music.

The driver will likely have to send the alerts each time the truck visits the neighborhood.