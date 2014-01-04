Clemson Tigers Beat Buckeyes in Nail-biting Orange Bowl

Posted 12:46 am, January 4, 2014, by
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida-The Clemson Tigers won a wild Orange Bowl over the Ohio State Buckeyes 40-35 in a game that featured explosive plays from both teams quarterbacks.

The game wasn’t sealed until the final minute or so when a Clemson interception ended all hopes for the Scarlet and Gray.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a Tajh Boyd 48 yard td run. Braxton Miller answered with a 33-yard-touchdown run for Ohio State.

Boyd hit the speedy Sammy Watkins on a 34-yard-touchdown and the Tigers were up 14-7. Ohio State earned a safety when Boyd was hit with an intentional grounding penalty late in the first quarter.

Clemson took a 20-9 lead on a Boyd to Martavis Bryant 3-yard-td pass. The Bucks answered with a Braxton Miller to Jeff Heuerman 57-yard-score, and Miller scored on a 3-yard-run with 12 seconds left in the half for a 22-20 Ohio State lead at halftime.

An eventful third quarter saw the Tigers reclaim the lead. Ohio State extended it’s lead to 29-20 when Carlos Hyde followed up an explosive run up the middle to the one, with the short plunge for the 9 point edge.

Tajh Boyd hit Sammy Watkins from 30-yards to bring the Tigers within two points, and just over 2 minutes later Martavis Bryant caught a 3 yarder for the 34-29 lead. That score came with 32 seconds left in the 3rd.

Ohio State reclaimed the lead when Braxton Miller found Carlos Hyde with a 14 point td pass with 11:35 left in the game. It was 35-34 OSU.

Clemson took back the lead on a Boyd to Stanton Seckinger td pass from 5 yards out. It was 40-35 Tigers with 6:16 left. Defense stood up the rest of the way.